HONG KONG, April 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong property and investment company Great Eagle Holdings Ltd plans to spin off three hotels in Hong Kong worth a total of HK$17.75 billion ($2.29 billion) as a hotel investment trust. The funds raised from the offering would be used for paying operating expenses. (link.reuters.com/quf77t)

-- The number of tour groups arriving from the mainland during the Labour Day holiday had dropped 15 percent year-on-year, prompting fears that Hong Kong may have lost some of its appeal for free-spending mainland shoppers. (link.reuters.com/ruf77t)

-- China Construction Bank (Asia), the retail and commercial business platform of China Construction Bank in Hong Kong and Macau, said its net profit after tax totalled HK$774 million for the year 2012, an increase of 26.9 percent from 2011.

-- A Macau court has ordered the dispatch of a medical team to Hong Kong to conduct a check-up on Chinese Estates Holdings chairman Joseph Lau, who called in sick for the second time and missed his corruption trial. (link.reuters.com/suf77t)

-- John Greenwood, the chief economist of fund management company Invesco, said the Hong Kong dollar could be linked to the yuan after the latter becomes an international reserve currency. But he added that it would only be possible if the yuan became fully convertible, which may take years. (link.reuters.com/tuf77t)

-- Hanergy Solar Group Ltd said it is actively developing the downstream business and will establish a Solar Power and Applications Group for venturing into the global solar power generation and development of new solar application markets on a large-scale basis.

