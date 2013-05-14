HONG KONG May 14 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The growth rate of shadow banking on the mainland is likely to decline to about 20 percent this year from 30 percent last year, but the sector remains a key source of funds for smaller companies, according to rating agency Moody's Investors Service. (link.reuters.com/fas97t)

-- Dark pool operator Liquidnet's trades in Asia exceeded $5 billion in the first quarter, representing a 20 percent increase from the previous quarter, with investors shifting back into stocks from bonds, said Asia-Pacific head Lee Porter, adding Hong Kong was the largest market in Asia. (link.reuters.com/gas97t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Langham Hospitality Investments, a spin-off from Great Eagle Holdings Ltd, kicked off its road show on Monday for an initial public offering of up to HK$4.57 billion ($588.82 million). The hotel-focused trust is offering investors a yield of 5.65 percent to 6.5 percent for 2013.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The retail tranche of State-owned China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd was six times oversubscribed at about HK$7.4 billion, market sources said.

THE STANDARD

-- The Executive Council is prepared to issue one or two free-to-air television licences soon, less than the three as originally expected, according to a source. (link.reuters.com/has97t)

-- Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd said its sale of luxury vehicles in the mainland saw stable growth in the first quarter despite an official crackdown on conspicuous consumption. (link.reuters.com/jas97t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd will focus on expanding in China's central and western regions where domestic demand is expected to boom, said Chief Executive Raymond Lee.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Yuzhou Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for April totalled 492 million yuan ($80.04 million), down 39 percent from a year earlier.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for the first four months totalled 9.85 billion yuan, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7612 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1468 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)