HONG KONG May 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The expansion of the bond market would create business for currency swaps and collateralised loan obligations, as investors might want such products to hedge risks associated with interest rates, default and duration, said David Li, chairman and country head for UBS China. (link.reuters.com/puw28t)

-- Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Chairman Barry Cheung denied media reports saying he borrowed more than HK$100 million ($12.88 million) from a businessman and insisted neither he nor any of his businesses are in debt. (link.reuters.com/quw28t)

THE STANDARD

-- The Qianhai Authority has shortlisted the first 18 projects for the special economic zone in Shenzhen district. They involve at least four Hong Kong-listed companies, including China International Marine Containers Group Co Ltd , China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd <0700,HK> and ZTE Corp . (link.reuters.com/ruw28t)

SING TAO DAILY

-- China Construction Bank is seeking to complete the restructuring of its Hong Kong business in a short period of time, in order to integrate its commercial retail banking business in the city, sources said.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd, which shelved plans for a Hong Kong listing in 2011 and in 2012, would kick off its initial public offering in the city in October, according to sources from investment banks.

WEN WEI PO

-- Shareholders of Korean automotive parts maker Mando China Holdings, which plans to raise HK$2.09 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, have been warned they will be levied a 22 percent withholding tax on dividends, in line with South Korean regulations.

