HONG KONG May 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, PetroChina's gas distribution and infrastructure unit, plans to invest HK$22 billion ($2.83 billion) this year for building gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing plants, as more petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles are converted to run on natural gas, said Chairman Li Hualin. ()

-- HSBC , which plans to cut staff globally by up to 5.5 percent over the next three years, still intends to hire people in Hong Kong and probably to keep the net headcount in the city at its current 28,000, according to Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver. ()

-- Department store chain Yata, the Japan-themed retail unit of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, is expanding as sales rise on the back of a weaker yen that is making goods cheaper. It also expects to have 11 stores in Hong Kong by 2017, up from three now, said Managing Director Daniel Chong. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Casino operator Macau Legend Development Co Ltd plans to have its listing hearing on May 23, and expects to kick off its Hong Kong initial public offering in mid-June, raising $600 million, according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Mainland regulators are actively discussing the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor 2 (QDII2) scheme, and hope to launch it before the end of this year, said Yim Fung, chairman of Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong.

SING TAO DAILY

-- CLP Holdings Ltd said it is setting up a joint venture with PetroChina later this year to own and operate the Hong Kong portion of the mainland oil giant's second West-East Gas Pipeline.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Shenzhen's jewellery retailer Shuibei Jewelry expects its Hong Kong listing hearing in mid-June, and plans to raise up to 500 million yuan ($65.16 million), according to market sources.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............