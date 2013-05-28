HONG KONG May 28 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Beijing Poly International Auction, the largest auction house on the mainland and the world's third largest, said prices for art are back to normal, and it expects more collectors to participate in their auctions this year, said Zhao Xu, executive director of the auction house. (link.reuters.com/xum48t)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong's government will announce on Tuesday details of the third batch of inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) issue totalling HK$10 billion.

-- China Gas Holdings Ltd said it expected net profit to rise significantly for the year ended March 31 from a year earlier due to better-than-expected operating performance.

THE STANDARD

-- Luxury car dealer China Harmony Auto Holding, a primary agent for 10 European and Japanese luxury auto brands including BMW, Rolls-Royce, Lexus and Ferrari, kicks off its roadshow today for a HK$2.44 billion ($314.28 million) initial public offering in Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/zum48t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- New World Department Store China Ltd said it would buy the 43,000 square metre Hongxin Trendy Plaza in Shanghai for 710 million yuan ($115.99 million) to further expand the group's presence in the city.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1211 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)