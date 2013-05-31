HONG KONG May 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Malaysian tycoon Quek Leng Chan has failed in his latest attempt to take Guoco Group private, despite increasing the offer for the rest of the company to HK$9.37 billion ($1.21 billion). The group said it would consider and take steps to restore the required minimum public float. (link.reuters.com/faj58t)

-- PetroChina Co Ltd is in talks with potential investors to sell minority stakes in its projects. The first stakes to be offered for sale will be in difficult-to-develop oil reserves, old oil and gas fields. PetroChina would retain the right to operate and the partners would provide funding, said company spokesman Mao Zefeng. (link.reuters.com/gaj58t)

-- Hong Kong has lost its status as the world's most competitive economy, according to the latest report by the International Institute for Management Development. Its overall ranking has dropped to third this year, overtaken by the United States and Switzerland. (link.reuters.com/haj58t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Qianhai Equity Exchange, a regional over-the-counter market, conducted its first day of trading on Thursday, with 1,200 enterprises listed on the bourse for the first round.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The Hong Kong Police arrested a sixth mainlander, a 76-year-old man, in its investigation of former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen's Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Ltd. He was arrested on suspicion of using a false instrument, but no charge has been laid against him yet.

APPLE DAILY

-- I-Cable Communications Ltd would reluctantly accept the Hong Kong government's decision to review both new and old applicants for free-to-air television licences until 2015, said Chairman Stephen Ng.

THE STANDARD

-- Local jewellery retailer Tse Sui Luen Jewellery (International) Ltd plans to open two to three new shops in Hong Kong and Macau this year, and 15 to 20 in the mainland, spending a total of HK$150 million, said deputy chief executive Lambert Chan. (link.reuters.com/jaj58t)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7643 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)