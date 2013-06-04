UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee confirmed the government will consider his proposal to donate a farmland in Fanling for building affordable homes. (link.reuters.com/vux58t)
-- Towngas China Co Ltd, the mainland city-gas division of Hong Kong and China Gas (Towngas), plans to spend up to HK$2 billion ($257.62 million) this year to add 12 to 15 projects, even though sales growth may dip slightly due to a slower economy, according to chairman Alfred Chan. (link.reuters.com/wux58t)
-- Macau government issued two new landline service licences. Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau (CTM), the existing service provider, and MTel Telecommunication, a new player, each received a licence, ending Macau's 32-year-old fixed-line telephony monopoly. (link.reuters.com/xux58t)
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Hopewell Holdings Ltd has no plans to develop and invest in budget airlines' business, said managing director Thomas Jefferson WU.
SING TAO DAILY
-- A residential site in Yuen Long received six tenders, including property giant Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Sino Land Co Ltd , China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The plot is expected to fetch up to HK$1.63 billion.
THE STANDARD
-- Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group is boosting the budget for building Phase 2 of its Cotai complex to HK$19.6 billion from HK$16 billion, said deputy chairman Francis Lui. The company holds HK$16 billion in cash and plans no equity financing at present. (link.reuters.com/zux58t)
APPLE DAILY
-- China's Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp, a maker of drinks and instant noodles, plans to cooperate with Japanese baby formula brands Wakodo, as a way to enter milk beverage business.
For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.9960 Macau patacas) ($1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Kong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources