June 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- British fashion chain Topshop, which will have its first flagship store opening in Hong Kong on Thursday, plans to expand in major mainland cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, but these things are dictated by finding the right property and conversations about getting a partner, said managing director Mary Homer. ()

-- The Link Real Estate Investment Trust started reviewing the properties in the portfolio to identify how they have performed, paving the way to sell some of its assets, including shopping centres and car parks in public housing estates, according to George Hongchoy, the chief executive of the REIT's manager, the Link Management. ()

-- Internet giant Yahoo expects to heat up online shopping in Hong Kong with the launch next Saturday of a new service that will initially sell and deliver premium Japanese food. The service was the first of its kind within the Yahoo international network and would target more than 1 million users of the company's local internet shopping properties such as Yahoo Deals and Yahoo Outlet. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Chinachem Group outbid five tenders to win a residential site in Yuen Long for a lower than expected HK$1.3 billion ($167.5 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The Hong Kong and China Gas Co Ltd plans to invest HK$10 billion into its city-gas distribution, water supply and treatment projects and new energy businesses in the next three years, said Managing Director Alfred Chan. The company also vowed it will do its best to issue bonus shares to stockholders every year.

THE STANDARD

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which has won the two sites in Kai Tak under the "Hong Kong property for Hong Kong people" scheme for HK$4.54 billion, said the total investment cost of the two sites including the land price will amount to HK$9 billion. ()

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee bought an additional 1.91 million shares of the company at an average of HK$55.225 each for about HK$105 million on May 30, according to an exchange disclosure.

SING TAO DAILY

-- The corruption trial of former chief secretary Rafael Hui and the Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd's Kwok brothers will be heard in the Court of First Instance between May 8 and Aug. 15 in 2014. The trial is set for 70 days.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Resources Land Ltd said contract sales have reached 28.6 billion yuan ($4.67 billion) from January to May this year, up 79 percent from a year ago period. The developer also backed its full-year sales target.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............