HONG KONG, June 7 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The Wharf Holdings Ltd may take more time than
estimated for Wharf's mainland business to account for 50
percent of turnover, said chairman Peter Woo, who has no plans
to retire yet. ()
-- The number of subscribers for the third batch of
inflation-linked bonds (iBonds) is expected to exceed 400,000,
outnumbering those for the batches in 2011 and last year. ()
-- Dell Inc will add stores and product development
in cities down to tier-six level on the mainland as the market
grows despite a global trend toward smaller devices, said Kirk
Schell, Dell's computing products vice president. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Former Link Real Estate Investment Trust chief
executive Victor So Hing-woh has been appointed the new chairman
of the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Barry Cheung, who
resigned from the position amid the Hong Kong Mercantile
Exchange blunder. ()
-- Two Israeli nationals were jailed for four years and four
months for laundering that involved HK$130 million ($16.75
million) worth of gold bars and HK$10 million worth of diamonds.
()
APPLE DAILY
-- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract
sales from January to May totalled 34.19 billion yuan ($5.57
billion), up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.
ORIENTAL DAILY
-- Miramar Hotel and Investment Co Ltd would
consider bidding for a commercial land site in Ma On Shan, where
the tender closes today, said Managing director Martin Lee.
-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee
Shau-kee has bought an additional 24.254 million shares of the
company in May for more than HK$1.3 billion, according to an
exchange disclosure.
TA KUNG PAO
-- Japan-themed department store chain Yata, the retail arm
of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, plans to open three
new outlets in the next three months, with a total investment of
more than HK$130 million.
-- Poly Property Group Co Ltd is confident to
achieve its 2013 full-year sales target of 26 billion yuan, and
has reserved about 4.5 billion for the acquisition of land this
year.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............