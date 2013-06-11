HONG KONG, June 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- New World Development Co Ltd has started to market the spin-off of its Hong Kong hotels and plans to list the trust on July 9, according to people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/wyk78t)

-- Sinopec Kantons, a crude oil trading and logistics arm of China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , said it will selectively acquire and build its own fuel storage facilities internationally to ensure a stable supply of facilities and help Sinopec cut logistics costs as it expands overseas. (link.reuters.com/xyk78t)

-- A Malaysian man appeared in court over an allegedly false bank document involving $516 million that was discovered in a probe into the collapse of the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange. He is the seventh person arrested in the case. (link.reuters.com/fam78t)

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- China's electronics giant Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd does not plan to spin off its Hong Kong business for a listing, said vice-president Sun Weimin.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it has mistakenly bid for a wrong plot in Changsha for 1.15 billion yuan ($187.49 million) through an online auction due to a computer system error and has cancelled the transaction. The bidding price represented a 566 percent premium to the reserve price of 170 million yuan.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong's economy is showing signs of losing its growth momentum, a committee under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said. It also warned of a possible risk in the United States bond market, saying a sharp correction would contagiously affect Hong Kong through channels like fund flows, interest rates, credit stance and asset prices. (link.reuters.com/zyk78t)

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Footwear retailer Le Saunda Holdings Ltd said its self-owned retail business recorded same store sales growth of 14.7 percent on year for the first quarter ended in May.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said contracted sales for May amounted to HK$12.8 billion ($1.65 billion), up 7.3 percent from April.

-- China State Construction International Holdings Ltd said it recorded a new contract value of HK$25.56 billion in the first five months, up 28.3 percent from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.1335 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7639 Hong Kong dollars)