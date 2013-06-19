HONG KONG, June 19 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Digital Realty Trust, a leading global provider of data centre solutions, expects to trigger a wave of upgrades in the local data-centre market when it opens Hong Kong's first Tier III-certified facility in November. ()

-- Hong Kong has plunged from the position of China's second most competitive region to its fifth, according to a think tank that blames it on slower economic growth and weaker governance. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd said it would spin off its residential property business and that this process will be completed by the end of this year.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd, a large Chinese auto dealership group, expects China car sales to reach double-digit growth this year.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- The Securities & Futures Commission has appointed former Goldman Sachs official James Shipton as executive director of the newly integrated Intermediaries Supervision and Licensing Division for a three-year term with immediate effect.

THE STANDARD

-- Sing Tao News Corp Ltd said it had sought to buy Metro Daily in an attempt to further expand its presence in the free-newspaper market, but acquisition talks have ended. ()

-- China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd is keen on expanding overseas, and expects foreign projects to account for 30 percent of revenues in the future, up from the current 10 percent, its vice chairman said. ()

TA KUNG PAO

-- Bank of East Asia Ltd expects to open a branch in Shenzhen's Qianhai within two months, probably becoming the first foreign bank with presence in Qianhai.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............