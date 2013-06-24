HONG KONG, June 24 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Kleemann, a Greek-based multinational lift company, is planning a push into China to capture a share of what it views as the vast potential for lift sales. The company will begin production at its plant in Kunshan, near Shanghai by the end of this year and start selling its products in China on a small scale, according to Nikos Koukoutzos, a general manager of the company. (link.reuters.com/cub29t)

-- RUSAL Plc, the world's largest producer of aluminium, said it wants to list on Russia's leading stock exchange MICEX in order to improve liquidity and to broaden the investor base, aiming to start trading by the end of the year.

-- China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd said it has agreed to sell Shanghai Huiyuan Food & Beverage Co Ltd to Uni-President China Holdings Ltd for 300 million yuan ($48.92 million), aiming to reduce operating costs and achieve a higher production efficiency of the facilities in the Yangtze Delta region.

-- Citibank aims to maintain double-digit growth of its revenues earned on commercial banking business in Hong Kong in the next five years, said Weber Lo, the bank's country officer and chief executive in Hong Kong and Macau.

-- Four Chinese banks, including China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd, China Guangfa Bank, Huishang Bank, and Bank of Shanghai, may kick off their initial public offering in Hong Kong in autumn this year at the earliest, raising a total of HK$60 billion ($7.73 billion), according to sources.

-- Footwear retailer S.Culture plans to start its initial public offering in Hong Kong by the end of this month, aiming to list on the stock exchange in July, sources said.

