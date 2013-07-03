HONG KONG, July 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Two or three dual-currency IPOs are likely in the second half of this year as market sentiment improves and interest in such deals grows with Hong Kong's expanding yuan deposit pool, said the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. (link.reuters.com/veb49t)

-- Mainland liquor and cigarette distributor Silver Base Group Holdings Ltd reported an 86.9 per cent drop in revenue to HK$390.2 million ($50.33 million) for the year to March, blaming it on the economic slowdown on the mainland and Beijing's crackdown on corruption. The company now seeks to focus on the mid to low-end products, said chairman Liang Guoxing. (link.reuters.com/web49t)

-- The sales performance of Sun Hung Kai Properties' flagship mall in Kowloon East, APM, rose 15 percent in the first half of this year from a year ago, driven by growing demand for gold jewellery as international prices fell. (link.reuters.com/xeb49t)

-- Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contract sales for the first six months totalled about 18.6 billion yuan ($3.03 billion), up 18.3 percent from a year earlier.

-- U.S. hedge fund giant Citadel Investment Group plans to close its business in Hong Kong, about 30 employees may be affected, according to market sources.

-- Shui On Land Ltd aims to raise 500 million yuan by selling four mainland projects in Shanghai, Chongqing, Dalian and Foshan. The projects can provide a total of 104 new flats to Hong Kong people.

-- Two residential plots, located in Sha Tin and Yuen Long, up for tender this month are expected to fetch more than HK$3.5 billion.

-- Tianhe Chemicals Group, China's largest manufacturer of lubricant oil additives, may have its Hong Kong initial public offering by the third quarter this year at the earliest, raising more than $1 billion, according to market sources.

