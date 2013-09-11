HONG KONG, Sept 11 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mainland internet giant Alibaba Group has missed its window to sell shares in a New York initial public offering this year and may have only a matter of weeks left before the same happens in Hong Kong, according to financial industry experts. (link.reuters.com/gak92v)

-- Wireless network operator CSL Ltd's new high-speed mobile service, LTE Advanced 300, would likely be put in place across its network in Hong Kong in the next three to four months, chief executive Phil Mottram said. (link.reuters.com/hak92v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd, a supplier of steering systems, which postponed an up to $325 million Hong Kong initial public offering due to market volatility, plans to kick off its listing plan again, raising about HK$1.95 billion ($251.46 million), according to market sources.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The retail tranche of Tenwow International Holdings Ltd's initial public offering was oversubscribed 55 times, garnering HK$8.9 billion, according to market sources. The food and beverage maker, which ended bookbuilding on Tuesday, becomes the most well-received IPO in these four months.

THE STANDARD

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee said it is not the right time for the government to remove housing curbs. He also expects property prices to tumble up to 25 percent and construction costs to remain high over the next two years. (link.reuters.com/jak92v)

-- Fast-food chain operator Café de Coral Holdings Ltd chief executive Sunny Lo said the fast casual dining group is considering the option of keeping some of its restaurants open 24 hours. (link.reuters.com/kak92v)

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)