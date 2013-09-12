HONG KONG, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Budget airline start-up Jetstar Hong Kong Airways Ltd chairman Pansy Ho hit back at opponents, saying the city has room for low-cost carriers. She said a new budget airline would complement the existing services rather than result in vicious competition. (link.reuters.com/wer92v)

-- Hong Kong brokerage CLSA Ltd expects property prices in the city to drop 15 percent by the end of next year as the government's market-cooling measures take effect. (link.reuters.com/xer92v)

-- International Housewares Retail, which owns the Japan Home Centre chain of shops that sell low-priced housewares, plans to raise up to HK$607 million ($78.27 million) in a Hong Kong float, even as growth in retail sales slows. (link.reuters.com/zer92v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong-based insurance company FWD Group, a former local subsidiary of ING, aims be among the top five local life insurance firms in five years, with sales growth of 20 percent a year, said Chief executive David Wong.

THE STANDARD

-- Listing candidate CT Environmental Group, which aims to raise about HK$673.2 million in its initial public offering, said it will expand the sludge treatment business from the second half as it expects China's sludge volume to double to 46 million tonnes by 2015. (link.reuters.com/bur92v)

APPLE DAILY

-- Alibaba Group has nearly a zero chance to successfully seek a listing in Hong Kong this year as regulators have not yet given a green light on its partnership system, which was designed to protect the company from the temptation to seek short-term gains.

WEN WEI PO

-- China's Zhuhai City Land Department said Hengqin's highest benchmark price of residential land is 8,400 yuan ($1,400) per square meter, the highest base price of commercial land is 9,430 yuan per square meter. This is the first time the special economic zone has announced the benchmark price of land.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Ningbo Port Co Ltd president Li Linghong said the company is considering a listing in Hong Kong, but did not give a timeframe.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7550 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1185 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by supriya Kurane)