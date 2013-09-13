HONG KONG, Sept 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Alibaba Group may postpone its potential HK$100 billion ($12.9 billion) listing plan to 2015 if the mainland's top e-commerce firm cannot get a deal done in Hong Kong this year. Failure to list before Dec. 31, 2015, would force Alibaba back to the negotiating table to agree new terms, bankers said. (link.reuters.com/jyx92v)

-- Hong Kong Express Airways, which will expand its fleet by six aircraft next year, said it hopes to get 10 percent of the city's market for passenger flights by offering cheap fares when it transforms itself into a budget airline next month. (link.reuters.com/myx92v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd chairman Chow Chung Kong said he hopes Alibaba Group can come to Hong Kong for the listing, but stressed that the bourse is obliged to protect investors' rights.

THE STANDARD

-- China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd, which is seeking to raise up to HK$10.1 billion, has received a warm response to its initial public offering and may close its bookbuilding for the international tranche earlier than scheduled. (link.reuters.com/nyx92v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Hong Kong-based cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International Holdings expects same-store sales to mark a double-digit growth year-on-year during China's Golden Week (Oct. 1-7), said chairman Simon Kwok.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, which has set a lower target of contracted sales of HK$28 billion for this fiscal year, plans to launch four new residential projects in the fourth quarter, providing 1,240 units to the market.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Forte Group, one of China's largest real estate developers, has acquired two commercial plots in Hanzhou for a total of 1.07 billion yuan ($174.89 million).

WEN WEI PO

-- Hong Kong developer Wharf Holdings Ltd has acquired a Tianjin plot with its partner China Merchants Property Development for 2.6 billion yuan. This is Wharf's third project in Tianjin.

-- The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association said net fund sales during the first half hit a record $10.45 billion.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7540 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.1180 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Sunil Nair)