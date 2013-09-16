HONG KONG, Sept 16 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shanghai has allowed six global hedge funds, including Winton Capital Management, Man Group, Marshall Wace, Citadel, and Och-Ziff Capital Management, to raise yuan funds for overseas equity investments, likely to direct a combined capital outflow worth $3 billion. (link.reuters.com/neg23v)

-- Beijing's experiment with freer transfer of the yuan in Shanghai and Shenzhen's Qianhai economic zone could spell the end of Hong Kong's pre-eminent role as China's international financial centre, analysts warned. Some suggested the only way to stave off the challenge from Shanghai is for Hong Kong to team up with Qianhai. (link.reuters.com/peg23v)

-- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is eyeing Asia-Pacific for a bigger contribution to group revenues and was well capitalised to make acquisitions to help achieve this target, said Sanjoy Sen, managing director of retail banking for Asia-Pacific. (link.reuters.com/qeg23v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said the government will review sites in the New Territories, including the golf course, on how they can go along with city's long-term development.

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong government is standing firm on housing curbs, stressing no charity or corporation can be exempted from paying the buyer's stamp duty. (link.reuters.com/reg23v)

-- Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, China's largest electrical appliance retailer, may become the first private company to run a retail bank after the State Administration Industry & Commerce announced the name, "Suning Bank", was approved for use. (link.reuters.com/seg23v)

SING TAO DAILY

-- Berry Bros & Rudd, one of Britain's top fine wine merchants, is studying to set up a wine cellar in Hong Kong, mainly serve its clients in Asia, said managing director Hugh Sturges.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Shenzhen's Shuibei Jewelry, a mainland retailer of mass-market jewellery and accessories, which supposed to be Hong Kong's first IPO to raise both yuan and Hong Kong dollars in one tranche of shares, cannot get the approval from the local bourse's listing committee, according to market sources.

APPLE DAILY

-- Mid-sized lender China Everbright Bank Co Ltd is finding it difficult to complete its listing plan in Hong Kong this year as there are too many uncertain factors, sources said.

-- Hong Kong's Civil Engineering and Development Department has invited consultancies to submit proposals on the development of the underground city, sources said. The study, which is expected to be completed in two years, will suggest 10 trial regions for the plan.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)