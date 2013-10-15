HONG KONG Oct 15 These are some of the leading
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Measures to cool the housing market could result in a
serious deficit for the government in the next financial year by
slashing one of its main income sources - stamp duty on property
sales - a university economist says. Ho Lok-sang said there has
been a dramatic drop in transactions since the introduction of a
special stamp duty and a 15 per cent duty on overseas and
corporate buyers on top of the stamp duty. ()
-- Hong Kong watchdogs would be able to cope with "very bad"
scenarios involving a sudden shock to the city's economy if the
debt-ceiling crisis in the United States is not resolved, the
territory's financial secretary John Tsang Chun-wah said. ()
-- Rental growth of Swire Properties' mainland
portfolio will remain strong on the back of consumer appetite
despite a slowing economy, said its mainland chief executive Guy
Bradley, noting that the Hong Kong-based commercial landlord is
seeking to add more new projects. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Hong Kong food prices are expected to soar sharply as
prices in the mainland surged 6.1 percent last month, driving
overall inflation to a seven-month high. The price rises were
mainly due to seasonal demand ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival,
according to the mainland's statistics bureau. ()
-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan
Tak-lam said there is neither the need nor the intention to
change the current peg system as it is the most appropriate
currency regime for the territory. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Chinese mobile handset maker ZTE
will focus on developing its market in the United States in the
future and sees sales contribution from the country to surpass
China in 2015, according to a senior executive. ZTE's handset
shipment volume was 10.1 million units for the second quarter of
2013, accounting for 4.2 percent of the world's total and was
ranked the fifth largest.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- A Shanghai-based online platform jointly established by
Alibaba, Ping An Insurance and
Tencent Holdings, for selling insurance products has
received regulatory approval to commence business, according to
a mainland media report.
