HONG KONG Oct 18 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The People's Bank of China is likely to scrap the 20,000
yuan ($3,300) a day limit on currency conversion for Hong Kong
people, Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan
Tak-lam says. The daily remittance limit of 80,000 yuan - which
affects money transferred through banks across the border -
would not change. ()
-- The Poly Culture Group, the culture and auction business
unit of the powerful state-owned Poly Group, plans to raise
about $100 million through an initial share sale in Hong Kong,
sources familiar with the situation say. ()
-- China Xintiandi, the mainland commercial property arm of
Shui On Land, will speed up the sale of non-core
properties and enhance assets to bolster its income in
preparation for a planned spin-off once market sentiment
improves. With a portfolio of office, retail and hotel
properties worth 28 billion yuan ($4.59 billion), Xintiandi's
chief executive Philip Wong conceded that annual rental income
of 1 billion yuan was low. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Hydoo International Holding, involved in developing and
operating large-scale trading centers in third- and fourth-tier
cities in China, opens its retail book on Friday for a HK$1.88
billion ($242.45 million) initial public offering. ()
-- Securities and Futures Commission chairman Carlson Tong
Ka-shing says it is up to Alibaba to decide where
to list. As a regulator, SFC is more concerned about public
interest, he noted. It was earlier reported that the SFC was
strongly opposed to the IPO as Alibaba wanted to list as a
partnership scheme, allowing its founders to retain control
without holding a majority of the shares. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- New World Development, Wheelock Properties and
MTR Corp kicked off sales at the Austin, a joint
luxury residential development, with asking prices about 10 per
cent below the secondary market price in the same district.
Including a stamp duty subsidy to attract buyers, the developers
are offering buyers discounts of up to about 20 percent.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Prince Frog International is preparing a
clarification statement and is considering buying back its
shares and increasing the dividend payout ratio after a report
by short seller Glaucus Research Group questioned its sales
figures, according to a company spokesman.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- Far East Consortium International Ltd has beat
four other bidders including Sino Land and Wang On
Group and won a tender for a piece of land in a
restricted border area in Sha Tau Kok for HK$143 million ($18.44
million) or HK$1,104 per square feet.
