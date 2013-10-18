HONG KONG Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The People's Bank of China is likely to scrap the 20,000 yuan ($3,300) a day limit on currency conversion for Hong Kong people, Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam says. The daily remittance limit of 80,000 yuan - which affects money transferred through banks across the border - would not change. ()

-- The Poly Culture Group, the culture and auction business unit of the powerful state-owned Poly Group, plans to raise about $100 million through an initial share sale in Hong Kong, sources familiar with the situation say. ()

-- China Xintiandi, the mainland commercial property arm of Shui On Land, will speed up the sale of non-core properties and enhance assets to bolster its income in preparation for a planned spin-off once market sentiment improves. With a portfolio of office, retail and hotel properties worth 28 billion yuan ($4.59 billion), Xintiandi's chief executive Philip Wong conceded that annual rental income of 1 billion yuan was low. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Hydoo International Holding, involved in developing and operating large-scale trading centers in third- and fourth-tier cities in China, opens its retail book on Friday for a HK$1.88 billion ($242.45 million) initial public offering. ()

-- Securities and Futures Commission chairman Carlson Tong Ka-shing says it is up to Alibaba to decide where to list. As a regulator, SFC is more concerned about public interest, he noted. It was earlier reported that the SFC was strongly opposed to the IPO as Alibaba wanted to list as a partnership scheme, allowing its founders to retain control without holding a majority of the shares. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- New World Development, Wheelock Properties and MTR Corp kicked off sales at the Austin, a joint luxury residential development, with asking prices about 10 per cent below the secondary market price in the same district. Including a stamp duty subsidy to attract buyers, the developers are offering buyers discounts of up to about 20 percent.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Prince Frog International is preparing a clarification statement and is considering buying back its shares and increasing the dividend payout ratio after a report by short seller Glaucus Research Group questioned its sales figures, according to a company spokesman.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Far East Consortium International Ltd has beat four other bidders including Sino Land and Wang On Group and won a tender for a piece of land in a restricted border area in Sha Tau Kok for HK$143 million ($18.44 million) or HK$1,104 per square feet.

