HONG KONG Oct 25 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Tough competition and rising production costs have forced Japanese diary giant Meiji to pull its milk formula business from the China market. Some industry experts believe the reasons for the withdrawal may be more complicated, including tense China-Japan relations. (link.reuters.com/fem24v)

-- Beijing has stepped up measures to calm rising discontent over record-high home prices, vowing to boost supply for middle-income families and punish property speculators. (link.reuters.com/gem24v)

-- Yue Xiu Group, an investment arm of the Guangzhou city government, is set to buy family-owned Chong Hing Bank but its willingness to pay 2.3 price-book ratio is deemed too high. (link.reuters.com/hem24v)

THE STANDARD

-- A total of 5,300 subsidized homes will be built in Hong Kong's New Territories by 2020, according to a new government proposal. (link.reuters.com/jem24v)

-- Former Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairman Ronald Arculli has been appointed to chair FWD, an insurance arm of PCCW. (link.reuters.com/kem24v)

-- Restaurant chain operator Tao Heung Holdings said prices at its Cantonese restaurant chain may have to be hiked by 2 percent to 3 percent next year to temper pressure on same store sales and inflation. (link.reuters.com/mem24v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Taiwan-based HTC denied market talks that China Mobile intended to invest in the company and said it had no plans of disposing any handset manufacturing facilities.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Construction Bank Corporation said Joseph Yam Chi Kwong, a former chief executive of Hong Kong Monetary Authority, retired as an independent non-executive director of the bank effective Oct. 23.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)