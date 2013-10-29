Oct 29 These are some of the leading stories in
Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Two alleged blackmail attempts and an explosion scene at
government headquarters that almost clashed with mass protests
over awarding of TV licences helped make it an eventful 10-day
stint in Hong Kong for Hollywood director Michael Bay, who
finished filming the Hong Kong sequences for the latest
Transformers movie. He said he plans to return for at least one
more film. ()
-- The public should be consulted before any change to
listing rules at the stock exchange, said Financial Secretary
John Tsang. The comment came after e-commerce giant Alibaba said
last week it was delaying plans for an initial public offering
to allow the controversy over its preferred share structure to
die down. ()
-- Pacific Century Premium Developments, a
property investment company controlled by Richard Li, dismissed
speculation that Li would merge his recently acquired insurance
business with the company. ()
THE STANDARD
-- CLP Holdings, one of Hong Kong's two power
providers, said total unit sales fell 1.3 percent on year for
the first three quarters as the spring was less humid and the
summer cooler than in 2012. ()
-- Tonic Industries Holdings, the locally listed
arm of China Merchants Property Development, is placing shares
at a discount of as much as 22.3 percent to raise HK$2.16
billion ($278.59 million). ()
-- The Liberal Party has joined 27 pan-democrat lawmakers in
signing a petition urging the government to reconsider its
decision to deny a free-to-air licence for Hong Kong Television
Network. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited
said it had been approached by third parties in relation to
purchasing its interest in Pacific Century Place in Beijing but
no decision had yet been made.
-- Chinese sports wear retailer 361 Degrees International
Ltd said it trimmed its sales network by 257 stores to
7,569 as of end-September.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Barclays estimates Hong Kong residential property prices
to come down at least 30 percent before the end of 2015, while
Deutsche Bank is the most bearish seeing prices to plunge 50
percent from the peak and down 15-20 percent in the next 12
months.
