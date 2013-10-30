HONG KONG Oct 30 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Li Ka-shing's determination to cash out of the AS Watson retail businesses after his recent setback in offloading his ParknShop supermarket assets is likely to meet the same problem: buyer resistance on price. (link.reuters.com/rek34v)

-- Ping An Insurance has raised 1.8 billion yuan ($295.56 million) through an offshore yuan bond, signalling a timely comeback for the dim sum market just ahead of a flood of redemptions and refinancings worth nearly 70 billion yuan anticipated over the coming year. (link.reuters.com/vek34v)

-- Footwear and accessories retailer Le Saunda plans to close even more outlets of its poor-performing secondary brand CNE in the second half of the year. (link.reuters.com/quk34v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong lost out to Singapore again, remaining the second-most ideal place to operate a business, as higher government stamp duties boosted the cost of property transactions, the World Bank said in a report. (link.reuters.com/zek34v)

-- Three shareholders of China Modern Dairy are selling 250 million shares at a discount of as much as 6.1 percent to tap HK$860 million ($110.92 million), sources said. (link.reuters.com/duk34v)

-- Mortgages drawn down in the third quarter fell to HK$35.3 billion ($4.55 billion), the lowest level in the past six quarters, amid a quiet home market. (link.reuters.com/juk34v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese online game developer Boyaa Interactive plans to sell 184 million shares in its initial public offering in Hong Kong, raising up to HK$1.03 billion ($132.84 million), according the listing document.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Ten big residential developments in the city recorded a total 314 leasing deals in October, representing a 22 percent drop against the previous month, according to data from major property agents.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by supriya Kurane)