SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Hong Kong retail sales for September grew at the slowest
this year, up just 5.1 per cent over the same month last year,
according to new figures from the Hong Kong Retail Management
--
-- Banking giant HSBC is set to report a
surge in third-quarter pre-tax profit next week on the back of
its fast-growing Asia-Pacific business and increased trade
--
-- More than 1,000 workers of semiconductor company Shenzhen
ASM Micro Electronic Technology, a subsidiary of ASM Pacific
Technology, staged a peaceful protest outside three of
the company's factories in Shenzhen on Thursday, demanding
--
THE STANDARD
-- Workers in Hong Kong may look forward to a salary rise of
around 4.4 percent next year, according to a pay trend survey by
the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management between
--
-- Boyaa Interactive attracted HK$8.54 billion ($1.10
billion) in margin orders on the first day the online game
developer opened its retail book with an oversubscription of 82
times. Huishang Bank got HK$1.77 billion in margin orders with
--
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties priced its Imperial
Kennedy luxury project in Hong Kong at nearly HK$30,000 ($3,900)
per sellable sq ft, much higher than the prices of secondary
homes in Western District. Discounts of up to 29 percent under
--
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Thirty-one mainland Chinese enterprises sought listings
in Hong Kong in the first 10 months of 2013, to raise $7.3
billion. In the same period last year, 28 mainland companies had
sought listings to raise $2 billion, according to information
from financial data supplier Dealogic.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Veteran hedge fund investor George Soros' Soros Fund
Management has subscribed for new shares worth $15 million of
listing candidate Huishang Bank, while Indus Capital has
subscribed for shares worth $35 million, according to source
close to the deal.
