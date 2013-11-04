HONG KONG Nov 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Hong Kong's Executive Council convener Lam Woon-kwong has suggested that Hong Kong Television Network's application for a free-to-air licence may have been rejected due to fears about an overcrowded free-to-air market. ()

-- Debt-laden Titan Petrochemicals Group, controlled by partially state-owned fuel and metals trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy, plans to present a new debt restructuring proposal to creditors to whom it owes more than $400 million. ()

-- Developers of recently launched high-end flats have achieved brisk sales by using innovative pricing strategies such as stamp duty rebates as well as more traditional discounts. Analysts agree that developers' profit margins are being squeezed. ()

-- Profit growth of mainland dairy companies, including Yili , Beingmate, Royal Dairy and Bright Dairy, has slowed for the third quarter due to the rising cost of raw milk. ()

-- Several Hong Kong lenders have reduced the interest they were offering on yuan time deposits, now that mainland money market liquidity has returned to stable levels. Standard Chartered has eased its six-month rate by 0.2 to 2.8 percent, applicable on new funds of 100,000 yuan ($16,400) or more. ()

-- Second-home buyers in Shenzhen have to pay 70 percent or even more of the price as a down payment, the toughest cooling measures in China. The down payment for a second home is 60 percent in Shanghai and 70 percent in Beijing. ()

-- HSBC may post a flat-to-slight decline in third-quarter pre-tax profit as compared to the previous quarter on slowing revenues from global banking and markets, according to a forecast by brokerages.

