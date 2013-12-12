Dec 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- As China's environmental woes grow, typified by recent toxic smog, Beijing has been increasing funding for research into how pollution affects fertility with the number of studies funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China tripled in the last five years. ()

-- Hacking of corporate computer systems is on the rise in China and Hong Kong with employee and customer records being compromised, internal records being damaged, and data for identifying clients and staff being stolen, according to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()

-- Samples from two Shenzhen wet markets have tested positive for the H7N9 bird flu virus that has infected two people in Hong Kong. Confirmation of the test findings came two days after the municipal government said the border city could not be confirmed as the source of the outbreak. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Alibaba is seeking to extend the draw-down period of an $8 billion loan from January 30 to year-end, which insiders say will buy it more time to launch an initial public offering. ()

-- Fewer than 1 percent of 357 listed companies have produced formal reports on greenhouse gas emissions, compared with more than 3 percent in Singapore, according to a study by Carbon Care Asia. ()

-- Two sites in Hong Kong's Tuen Mun met market expectations in being sold for almost HK$200 million ($25.79 million) in all. Of which, Emperor International won a 22,066 square foot site for HK$138.8 million, just topping expectations. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese real estate developer Top Spring International Holdings Ltd said it was in preliminary discussions with an investor for setting up joint ventures for development of parcels of land in China.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority teamed up first batch of 18 lenders in providing a new one-stop online platform, allowing users to receive and pay bills by logging into an internet banking account.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd said it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Netherlands-based brain drug developer to-BBB technologies B.V. for the research and development of a brain drug delivery technology.

