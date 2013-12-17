HONG KONG Dec 17 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Competition for tickets to the Hong Kong Sevens could be as fierce as the rugby on the pitch after it was announced that only 3,000 tickets, out of the Hong Kong Stadium's capacity of 40,000, for next year's event will be available via public ballot. Fans said the number of corporate tickets should be cut. ()

-- SuneVision, the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties, is going ahead with its HK$4 billion high-tier data centre in Hong Kong's Tseung Kwan O despite Google's decision to drop its plan in the area. ()

-- A new Taiwan-based budget carrier floated by China Airlines and Tiger Airways is unlikely to squeeze Hong Kong airlines much as local companies' target customers remain premium and business travellers. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Nearly three out of five people in Hong Kong would buy flats next year if secondary home prices fell around 20 percent and developers offered more discounts, a survey by property agent Midland Realty shows. ()

-- Seven out of 10 Hong Kong retirees expect to leave an inheritance to their children, with an average amount of $145,943, a survey by HSBC has found. ()

-- Cheung Kong Infrastructure said its HK$1.3 billion cement factory in Guangdong is now in full operation and it will invest a further HK$600 million in the venture. The cement plant in Yunfu city has a clinker capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Lippo China Resources Ltd said a third party has expressed interest in direct or indirect investment in the company but no agreement has been reached yet.

-- Great Wall Technology Co Ltd said its parent company offered to take the firm private at HK$3.2 per share, representing a 42.9 percent premium over the previous close.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Nord Anglia, an international education institution backed by private equity fund Baring Asia, is seen preparing for listing in Hong Kong. The institution, which operates five schools in China's top tier cities in Beijing and Shanghai, has received approval to open a school in Hong Kong next September.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............