-- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the people of Hong Kong to show pragmatism and foster consensus on arrangements to elect their chief executive by universal suffrage in 2017, when he met the city's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Beijing on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/duq55v)

-- The Hong Kong government is struggling to meet its target of supplying 20,000 homes this financial year, even though it plans to increase land sales next quarter to provide 66 percent more flats than in this quarter. (link.reuters.com/guq55v)

-- Two former directors of a Swire Pacific subsidiary had their conviction for conspiring to bribe Macau's former public works chief quashed by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal on the grounds the bribes were to be paid outside the city. (link.reuters.com/juq55v)

-- Property prices in Hong Kong will likely rebound in the second half next year after plunging by up to 15 percent in the first six months, Centaline Property Agency forecasts. (link.reuters.com/cyq55v)

-- Shares of four listing candidates rose sharply on the gray market on Wednesday, just before the start of formal trading in Hong Kong Thursday, due to the buoyant mood among local investors. (link.reuters.com/puq55v)

-- China Mobile Ltd plans to launch 4G services in 100 cities by the middle of next year and expects to sell 100 million TD-LTE mobile phones.

-- MGM China Holdings said it hoped the Macau government would maintain the status quo with six casino licenses when renewing them in 2015.

-- Xiaomi Tech's 10,000 new mobile phone models were sold out in 36 seconds during its first flash sale in Hong Kong.

