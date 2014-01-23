HONG KONG Jan 23 These are some of the leading
stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- The central government has agreed in principle to approve
12 new free trade zones, including Guangdong and Tianjin, three
months after giving the special status to Shanghai. ()
-- The mainland's banking regulator is studying the
feasibility of introducing new rules to make it easier for Hong
Kong banks to operate in Guangdong province as part of its
efforts to build the region into a free trade zone. ()
-- Tianhong Asset Management, the sole partner of online
giant Alibaba in the sale of money market funds on
the company's e-commerce platform, is on its way to overtaking
China Asset Management to become the mainland's biggest mutual
fund manager. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Several homeowners at Hong Kong's luxury projects
completed in recent years have lost up to HK$1 million
($128,900) when selling their flats, trying to keep up with
developers who continue to offer hefty discounts for new flats.
()
-- FWD chairman Ronald Arculli said he was not aware of any
plans to inject the insurer into sister firm Pacific Century
Premium Developments or launch an initial public
offering. ()
-- Shares of Bossini International Holdings jumped
as much as 33 percent as it expects a significant increase in
its half-year earnings from a year back, after closing
underperforming stores. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- The year of the Horse would bring bullish markets and
drive the Hang Seng Index up to 28,105, brokerage CLSA said in
its yearly tongue-in-check forecast for the coming lunar new
year.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Latest government statistics show the potential supply of
private houses will be 71,000 flats in the next three to four
years. That is a 1.4 percent decrease from the last quarter and
the first drop in two years.
-- Chow Tai Fook will partner Excellence Group to
bid for land in Shenzhen's Qianhai district, a source said.
