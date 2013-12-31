HONG KONG Dec 31 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A mainland Chinese woman was arrested on Monday after she tried to deposit 19 suspected fake HK$1,000 banknotes at a branch of Bank of China in the city, bringing the total number of suspected fake notes seized in the past week to 60.

-- Hong Kong lost its spot as the world's third-busiest container port to neighbouring Shenzhen as container throughput in the first 11 months of this year fell 4.2 percent to 20.36 million 20-foot equivalent units, the Hong Kong Port Development council said. (link.reuters.com/hyc75v)

THE STANDARD

-- Next Media Ltd has said it completed the sale of its cable television arm, Taiwan Next TV, to ERA TV chairman Lien Tai-sheng after approval was granted. Next Media had announced in April that it would sell its cable television business for HK$362.8 million ($46.78 million). (link.reuters.com/myc75v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Revenues from mobile phone gaming in China increased by 2.5 times to 11.24 billion yuan ($1.85 billion), accounting for 13.5 percent of revenues for the games market.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong's Marine Department has rented a patrol boat for HK$6 million ($773,700) over two years to monitor fishing boat Kai Fung No. 2 and prevent a repeat of the vessel's visit to the disputed Diaoyu islands last year.

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.7549 Hong Kong dollars)

