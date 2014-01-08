PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG Jan 8 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Microsoft has warned that one in every six personal computers in Hong Kong faces potential security risks because they still run on Windows XP, the company's 12-year-old operating system. ()
-- The Hong Kong government will seek amendments to expand the powers of regulators so that they can unilaterally take control of giant financial firms, including international ones, to pre-empt government bailouts. ()
-- Many Hong Kong-based employees of Asian financial firms, including mainland banks and securities firms that have expanded their offshore businesses in the city, may enjoy a better bonus season this year than their peers at Western banks. ()
THE STANDARD
-- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings, Hong Kong's number 3 telecoms operator, warned that it expected its interim profit to fall sharply due to increased cost of developing a fourth-generation network and fewer gains from handsets. ()
-- Shunfeng Photovoltaic International is expected to become the world's largest solar power generator, adding 3 gigawatt of capacity this year. ()
-- Hong Kong will record a budget surplus of HK$22.3 billion ($2.88 billion) for the 2013-14 fiscal year, compared with the government forecast of a HK$4.9 billion deficit, according to audit giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd plans to issue 7-year zero coupon-guaranteed exchangeable bonds, raising up to $850 million, according to a term sheet.
-- Restaurant chain operator Tao Heung Holdings plans to raise menu prices by 2 to 3 percent in the first half of the year to offset rising costs in food and labour, according to chief executive Leung Yiu-chun.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- About 73 percent of employers in Hong Kong plan to raise wages by 3 to 5 percent this year, while 75 percent of employees interviewed intend to change jobs, according to a survey by human resources consultancy Hudson.
-- The retail public offering portion of the IPO of children wear retailer Miko International Holdings Ltd is seen 1,125 times oversubscribed, locking up HK$42.2 billion ($5.44 billion), according to market sources.
-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd sets its flat sales target at 110 billion yuan ($18.18 billion) for 2014, an increase of 10 percent from a year earlier.
For Chinese newspapers, see...............
March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, March 13 Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp, the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.