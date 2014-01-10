HONG KONG Jan 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Galaxy Entertainment chairman Lui Che-woo has ridden Macau's casino boom to become Hong Kong's second-richest person with net worth rising $11.5 billion last year to $21 billion, according to the Forbes magazine. Li Ka-shing retained the top spot with a net worth of $32 billion, up $2 billion from a year ago. (link.reuters.com/gaq85v)

-- Goubuli Group, China's best-known stuffed-bun maker, said the American coffee chain it is going to buy would be positioned differently in the country from potential rival Starbucks, though both firms will be in the same specialty coffee market. (link.reuters.com/qaq85v)

-- Bank of China's London branch made a landmark bond issue, underscoring the city's potential as a hub of yuan fundraising for European debt issuers and posing a threat to Hong Kong. (link.reuters.com/raq85v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said a total of HK$166.5 billion ($21.47 billion) was raised through initial public offerings last year in the city, making it the world's second top destination for share floats. (link.reuters.com/vaq85v)

-- Developers of Chatham Gate development follow the recent price-cutting trend by offering up to 25 percent discounts on the re-launch, two days after Sun Hung Kai Properties, New World Development and Shun Tak Holdings decided not to give any discounts for remaining flats in the project. (link.reuters.com/peq85v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China produced 22.12 million vehicles in 2013, up 14.8 percent from a year earlier, and the number of car sold reached 21.98 million, an increase of 13.9 percent year-on-year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

-- China Investment Corporation planned to sell 1.2 billion shares of GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited to third party investors at HK$2.6 per share for HK$3.12 billion ($402.34 million).

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong's retail market this year is seen prudently optimistic with retail sales estimating to rise up to 13 percent year-on-year to HK$490 billion ($63.19 billion), according to business consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Property group Cheung Kong Holdings Ltd's chairman Li Ka-Shing said in the group's annual dinner that globalisation and overseas expansion strategy contributed to the positive growth of the group despite the fact that it failed to meet its flat sales target in Hong Kong.

APPLE DAILY

-- China's best known film director Zhang Yimou and his wife were fined 7.48 million yuan ($1.24 million) for violating family planning limits by having three children, the largest fine so far in the mainland in relation to one-child policy.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0550 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Donny Kwok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)