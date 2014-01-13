HONG KONG Jan 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Tax breaks will form the core of a Hong Kong government plan to reduce its swelling public hospitals budget and shift the burden to the private sector. (link.reuters.com/hax85v)

-- Global sourcing and distribution company Li & Fubng plans to make no major acquisitions in the coming three years, focusing instead on making more money from existing assets in the face of sluggish growth in worldwide consumer spending, Chairman William Fung said. (link.reuters.com/jax85v)

-- Hutchison Whampoa sold a house on The Peak in the city for HK$690 million ($88.98 million), its fourth sales at a Barker Road project in less than two months with buyers showing little concern for cooling measures and expectations of rising interest rates. (link.reuters.com/kax85v)

THE STANDARD

-- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation said it suffered a direct loss of 751.72 million yuan ($124.21 million) from an accident in Qingdao last November for which chairman Fu Chengyu received disciplinary penalties. (link.reuters.com/nax85v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The city's home transaction continues to rise with about 430 apartments sold over the weekend, the highest in five weeks.

-- Milk powder producer Biostime International Holdings Ltd said it would set up a joint venture to expand into baby diapers manufacturing.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Chow Tai Fook, the city's top jewellery retailer, opened its 2,000th store in Wuhan in China and the group expects its shop network to double to 4,000 in the mainland in 10 years, according to managing director Kent Wong.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- The public offering portion of the IPO of clubs operator Magnum Entertainment, which operates Magnum Club, Billion Club and Beijing Club in the city, is seen 183 times oversubscribed, according to market sources.

($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan)