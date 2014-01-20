HONG KONG Jan 20 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The Indonesian domestic helper, who claims she suffered eight months of torture at the hands of her Hong Kong employer, may sue the city's government. Representatives of Erwiana Sulistyaningsih, who is in hospital back home, claim the city's human rights laws could have been breached. ()

-- Hong Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah has warned that fears of public spending was rising too fast and were not without reason - doing little to ease talk of a split with Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying. ()

-- Shanghai mayor Yang Xiong promised substantial progress on the city's free-trade zone this year, saying it was the city's No 1 task and a national strategy that must be given priority. ()

-- New flats continued to lure buyers away from the secondary market over the weekend in Hong Kong, with Henderson Land Development selling another 202 flats at its Wu Kai Sha project. ()

-- Mainland diaper maker AAB Group, which is expected to benefit from a relaxation in the mainland's one-child policy, is seeking to list in Hong Kong as early as in June, raising up to $300 million. ()

-- Country Garden Holdings is to sell its first Australian home project in Hong Kong, which could generate HK$4 billion. Located in Ryde, a suburb in Sydney's northwest, the project will have around 800 homes. ()

-- Jardine Strategic is buying HK$5.6 billion ($722 million) worth of convertible bonds to be issued by mainland automobile dealer Zhongsheng Group, giving it about 20 percent stake in the Hong Kong-listed firm on conversion of all the bonds.

-- Sinopec said its controlling shareholder China Petrochemical Corporation would increase stake in the listed company by up to 2 percent of the issued share capital in 12 months period beginning last November.

-- Retail-focused Chinese software provider eFuture Information Technology Inc is considering to seek a listing in Hong Kong to further enhance its business development, according to chairman Adam Yan.

