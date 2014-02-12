HONG KONG Feb 12 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Canadian government has said it is scrapping its controversial investor visa scheme, which has allowed waves of rich Hongkongers and mainland Chinese to immigrate since 1986. (link.reuters.com/hyq76v)

-- China is one of the riskiest countries in the world and a place where companies would avoid doing business because of the prospect of corruption, a recent survey by international business advisers AlixPartners found. (link.reuters.com/jyq76v)

-- Imposing a tax on non-Hongkongers arriving by land could prompt a tit-for-tat move by mainland authorities, Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying warned. (link.reuters.com/kyq76v)

THE STANDARD

-- A major shareholder of property agency Midland Holdings may sell his 7.3 percent stake in the agency and invest in a business being set up by its former district director, Gary Yeung Wing-kin, who left the firm amid an internal dispute. (link.reuters.com/myq76v)

-- Retail rents for pharmacies in the world's most expensive district, Causeway Bay, continue to soar amid strong demand for daily necessities from mainlanders. A pharmacy operator had to pay as much as HK$1.1 million per month on renewing his lease on his 600-square-foot ground-floor shop. (link.reuters.com/pyq76v)

-- The shipping industry hit bottom in 2013 and capacity oversupply remains a problem in the short run, said Xu Zhengjun, managing director of COSCO International.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong expects to see the city's exports growing about 6 percent in 2014, benefiting from a recovery in overseas markets and contributing to a 3.5-4 percent growth in the Hong Kong economy.

-- Property developer Cheung Kong plans to offer a total of five residential developments, comprising 5,000 flats, for sale in the city this year.

APPLE DAILY

-- Fashion group Prada is expected to post a 10 percent year-on-year rise in revenue at 3.6 billion euros ($4.92 billion) for the fiscal year ending in January, when it reports its sales data later on Wednesday, according to broker estimates.

