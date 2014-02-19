HONG KONG Feb 19 These are some of the leading


SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Ji Wenlin, a former right-hand man of retired public
security tsar Zhou Yongkang, has been placed under investigation
by the Communist Party's anti-graft watchdog, in the latest sign
that the net is closing around the retired political
heavyweight. ()
-- Hong Kong must play an active role in developing an
international network for cross-border business in the yuan if
it is to maintain its leadership in a global market for the
currency that could grow by 300 per cent over the next decade,
Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said.
()
-- Apple scored a neat hat-trick in Hong Kong last
year as the technology giant led sales of smartphones, media
tablets and laptop personal computers, market estimates show. ()
THE STANDARD
-- Octopus owners can now use their cards to pay for goods
on Alibaba's online shopping site, Taobao, with the added
incentive of paying a lower service charge compared with credit
cards. ()
-- Sun Hung Kai Properties sold its first batch of
64 flats in its The Riva residential development in Yuen Long on
the first day of sale at prices as much as 10 percent lower than
used homes in the same area. ()
-- Hong Kong jobless rate has fallen to the lowest in 16
years, helped by increased consumption during the festive
season, and the trend is expected to continue. The 3.1 percent
unemployment rate for November to January was 0.1 percentage
point down from the previous three months, according to the
Census and Statistics Department. ()
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Horizons Ventures, a venture fund controlled by Cheung
Kong Chairman Li Ka-shing, has teamed up with other
investors to invest a total HK$180 million ($23.21 million) in
food technology start-up Hampton Creek Foods.
-- Chinese pork supplier Huisheng International saw the
retail portion of its initial public offering in Hong Kong
oversubscribed 890 times in just two days of bookbuilding,
attracting HK$21.92 billion ($2.83 billion) in subscription.
-- Population in Hong Kong was 7.22 million at the end of
2013, an increase of 0.6 percent from the same period in 2012,
according to government data.
APPLE DAILY
-- Hutchison Whampoa is expected to post an
increase of up to 19 percent in 2013 profit, without any major
exceptional gains to boost the bottomline, according to brokers'
estimation.
