HONG KONG Feb 21 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Shenzhen authorities expect the number of cross-border school children studying in Hong Kong to reach as high as 80,000 by 2017, four times the current number, Hong Kong branch of International Social Service said. ()

-- An audacious shoplifter left one of the world's biggest designer brands Burberry red-faced after he walked out of a Hong Kong store in Tsim Sha Tsui with a HK$995,000 ($128,300) alligator skin coat. ()

-- Hong Kong could extend its anti-discrimination laws to protect mainlanders against abuse, as the debate over the number of visitors to the city becomes increasingly vitriolic. ()

THE STANDARD

-- Five to six organic waste treatment facilities, capable of recycling 1,500 tonnes of food waste a day, will be built in Hong Kong the next 10 years, the Environmental Protection Department said. ()

-- State-held auction house Poly Culture, the world's third-largest, plans to raise up to HK$2.57 billion ($331.38 million)through an initial public offering in Hong Kong. ()

-- CITIC Pacific warned significant jumps in interest expenses and depreciation will affect the company's profit in the coming two years despite a 9 percent growth in 2013. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Automobile-to-food distribution group Dah Chong Hong , which saw its net profit fell 13.8 percent year-on-year in 2013, has set a five-year target aiming to double its revenue and earnings by 2018, according to chief executive officer Donald Yip.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sunley Holdings' shareholder Leung Chee-hon has filed a bankruptcy petition at the High Court seeking to bankrupt former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen over a debt claim of HK$40 million ($5.16 million).

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- HSBC is expected to post a pre-tax profit of between $24 billion and $26.17 billion for 2013 as it announces its results on Monday, representing an increase of 16 percent and 27 percent year-on-year, according to estimation from eight brokers.

APPLE DAILY

-- Hong Kong is by far the world's most expensive city for global retailers with an average monthly rental of HK$2,800 ($360) per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2013, a level similar to that in the third quarter, according to a latest report by property advisor CBRE Group.

