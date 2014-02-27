Feb 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Reform of the mainland's interest rate mechanism will be spearheaded in Shanghai's free-trade zone after it received approval to scrap a cap on foreign-exchange deposits. (link.reuters.com/fuv27v)

-- Hong Kong companies were used by Credit Suisse to help U.S. taxpayers avoid taxes, a report by the U.S. Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations found. (link.reuters.com/guv27v)

-- HKT Trust and operating arm HKT, which posted strong gains in revenue and net profit last year, expects a successful integration of CSL New World Mobility after the $2.43 billion acquisition receives all the necessary approvals. (link.reuters.com/huv27v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong government plans to turn the city into a smartphone paradise by doubling the number of free Wi-Fi hotspots to 20,000 by the end of this year. Financial Secretary John Tsang promised to provide the public with better electronic access to government services. (link.reuters.com/nuv27v)

-- A 27-year-old man was jailed for two years for attempting to blackmail Transformers director Michael Bay during filming for the blockbuster's latest instalment. (link.reuters.com/puv27v)

-- Chong Hing Bank deputy chairwoman Margaret Leung Ko May-yee said the lender's full-year result is unsatisfactory with only 2.6 percent growth in net profit. (link.reuters.com/quv27v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- New World Development's executive chairman Henry Cheng said he expects Hong Kong property prices to fall about 10 percent in the next one to two years as property cooling measures stay.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Hong Kong may see structural deficit in seven years if public expenditure remains unchanged, and the government may consider to increase tax to avoid it from happening, said Financial Secretary John Tsang.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese auction house Poly Culture Group has frozen HK$38.6 billion ($4.97 billion) from margin orders for the retail portion of its initial public offering, representing an oversubscription of 150 times. The retail book will close on Thursday.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7604 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)