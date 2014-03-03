HONG KONG, March 3 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A senior Chinese official suggested publicly for the first time that Beijing may soon formally announce it is investigating retired security tsar Zhou Yongkang for corruption. (link.reuters.com/mam37v)

-- Cathay Pacific Airways will start withholding about 30 percent of the salaries of its American pilots every month and pass on the money to U.S. tax authorities along with personal information on the pilots this year. (link.reuters.com/zam37v)

-- Sun Hung Kai Financial, one of the oldest brokerage firms in the city, is pinning its hopes for growth on its establishment of a presence in Qianhai, as it contends with headwinds from increased regulatory measures amid a tight credit environment. (link.reuters.com/jem37v)

THE STANDARD

-- Sun Hung Kai Properties hiked prices by up to 3 percent for the latest batch of 107 flats at residential development The Riva in Yuen Long as five batches of 273 flats sold out in two weeks. (link.reuters.com/tem37v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese property developer Times Property Holdings Ltd said it expected contract sales to rise 40 percent to 15 billion yuan ($2.44 billion) in 2014, and could touch 57 billion yuan by 2018.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong developer Nan Fung Group sees construction costs in the city rising 7-9 percent this year, giving very little room for a further slide in property prices in the primary home market, managing director Donald Choi said.

