March 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The mainland's foreign exchange chief has warned investors to expect more fluctuations in the value of the yuan as the currency moves towards a more market-based trading system and said current price moves were not large. (link.reuters.com/rys37v)

-- The initial public offering plan announced by China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd strengthened evidence that the mainland regulator would start a new round in its effort to bolster the brokerages amid a weak A-share market. (link.reuters.com/sys37v)

-- Hong Kong retail sales volume for January increased by 16.8 percent over a year earlier but the Hong Kong Retail Management Association says it would be better to analyse January to February and the entire Lunar New Year. (link.reuters.com/tys37v)

THE STANDARD

-- Four plots that can contain 3,100 flats will be released at the end of the month, signalling Hong Kong government efforts to meet its own new house supply target for the current fiscal year. The plots are expected to cost as much as HK$12 billion ($1.55 billion) in all. (link.reuters.com/dat37v)

-- Existing regulations for share placements by Hong Kong-listed companies are the most permissive compared to Britain and other Asian economies, the CFA Institute said, urging the local regulator to tighten the rules. (link.reuters.com/gat37v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong fiscal reserve of about HK$900 billion ($115.98 billion) would be exhausted in 14 years if the government expenditures in relation to people's livelihood continues to grow by about 3 percent annually, according to the Working Group on Long-Term Fiscal Planning.

-- NWS Holdings Ltd aims to focus on developing its infrastructure and service focused business and will explore opportunities in expanding into hospital and medical services in China, according to Executive Director Tsang Yam-pui.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese textile maker Texhong Textile Group, which saw its 2013 net profit jump by 130 percent, said it would shift its development focus to Vietnam from China as the mainland market faces increasing challenges from rising cost and insufficient demand.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7596 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)