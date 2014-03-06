March 6 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- PetroChina Co Ltd and Sinopec, the mainland's duopoly onshore oil and gas giants, will pursue capital investment from the private sector, the state-backed firms' chiefs said, adding their gas-related businesses will be a key area for co-operation. (link.reuters.com/zaj47v)

-- Twenty-four-year-old Hongkonger Perenna Kei Hoi-ting has been named the world's youngest billionaire in the annual ranking of billionaires by Forbes magazine. With an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, Kei holds 85 percent of Logan Property Holdings co Ltd. (link.reuters.com/dej47v)

-- Japan's Fast Retailing, the parent company of casual wear chain Uniqlo, says slowing economic growth in mainland China and strained Sino-Japanese relations will not hold back its ambition to become the world's largest apparel retailer. (link.reuters.com/fej47v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hong Kong women are more financially confident and empowered than their overseas peers, according to BlackRock Global Investor Pulse Survey. Also in Hong Kong, 36 percent of females appear to be active investors compared with just 17 percent worldwide. (link.reuters.com/nej47v)

-- Beijing-based auction house and entertainment firm Poly Culture rose 34 percent in the gray market ahead of its trading debut on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/qej47v)

-- The high-end residential property market in Hong Kong is expected to see more distressed home sales amid falling prices - especially at a time when some mainland speculators can not afford to meet their mortgage payments and are forced to sell. (link.reuters.com/sej47v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Privately held property developer Nan Fung Group plans to sell a total of 4,300 residential units in 2014, and it has generated HK$5.8 billion so far from sales of two projects in the city.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd's Chairman, Michael Yeung, and Chief Executive Yeung Wo Fai are selling an aggregate 80 million shares of the luxury leather bag maker at a price of up to 10 percent discount to the previous close, generating HK$404 million ($52.1 million), according to a term sheet.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7608 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)