HONG KONG, March 10 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd's plan to introduce the Hong Kong version of the London Metal Exchange platform this year is a baby step to kick off the local commodities market, but brokers and observers warned there will be challenges in developing the new market. ()

-- Hong Kong port operators urged the government to press harder on consolidating about 70 hectares of land next to their terminals to eliminate congestion and raise their capacity after a round of alliances in shipping lines will further stretch the limits of the already crowded port. ()

-- Would-be migrants who were dumped from Canada's visa queue when Ottawa axed its millionaire migration scheme have won the right to challenge the decision in courts, in a key legal victory for the mostly Chinese applicants. ()

THE STANDARD

-- The environmental assessment report on constructing a third runway at the Hong Kong International Airport will be ready by the end of this month and work could begin as early as September. ()

-- The maximum protection limit of the deposit insurance system in China would be capped at 500,000 yuan ($81,600) per individual and such a scheme could be launched within the first half of this year, said analysts referring to the central bank. ()

-- The city's secondary home market regained some momentum over the weekend with transactions at 10 major estates rising to 16 as more owners cut their asking prices. ()

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- HSBC , which saw a 13 percent growth in loans last year, aims to maintain the double-digit growth rate this year, and the bank will continue to hire more people in its Hong Kong operation, according to the Chief Executive of HSBC's Hong Kong office, Anita Fung.

-- Mattress maker Sinomax aims to raise about HK$780 million ($100.51 million) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong later this month and China Merchants Securities is the sponsor of the issue, according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- More home owners are selling their flats at a loss in the secondary market due to weak property prices. For instance, a mainlander had sold his three-bed room flat at a development nearby Kowloon's Olympic Station for HK$19.28 million ($2.48 million), suffering a loss of HK$4.5 million.

