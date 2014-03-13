HONG KONG, March 13 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A glimmer of hope for political reform in Hong Kong emerged when all 70 lawmakers, including radicals, were invited on a two-day trip to Shanghai next month, during which they may meet central government officials. (link.reuters.com/cuv57v)

-- Even as the mainland economy shows signs of weakness, the central bank is unlikely to cut banks' reserve requirement ratio in the near term to spur growth, a tool it has put on hold for almost two years, some economists say. (link.reuters.com/guv57v)

-- Nan Fung Development Managing Director Donald Choi Wun-hing has poured cold water on rising speculation that the Hong Kong property developer is preparing the city's first major real estate share listing since 2012. (link.reuters.com/muv57v)

THE STANDARD

-- Police have ended a 44-month investigation into controversial sales at 39 Conduit Road, a luxury project of Henderson Land Development. The selling price of the 66-unit development was once the highest in the world, costing as much as HK$71,300 ($9,200) per sq ft. (link.reuters.com/ruv57v)

-- Forty percent of Hong Kong respondents use mobile devices to shop, placing the city seventh, according to a MasterCard Online Shopping Survey. China topped the list with 59.4 percent, Thailand was second with 51.2 percent, followed by South Korea with 47.6 percent. (link.reuters.com/zuv57v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- The Hong Kong government said all seven bids for a residential site in Tai Po's Pak Shek Kok have been rejected as the offers failed to meet the reserve price. Industry experts urged the government to adjust the land price policy taking rising construction costs and weakening property price into consideration.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China's Harbin Bank is expected to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong next week, to raise $1 billion, according to market sources.

($1 = 7.7659 Hong Kong Dollars)