SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The International Monetary Fund has warned of Hong Kong banks' rising exposure to mainland debt, saying loan growth to mainland entities has been "rapid" and now comprises 19 percent of local institutions' total assets - excluding loans to other banks. (link.reuters.com/seh48v)

-- Internet finance firms are filling the lending gap left by state-backed banks for small enterprises and the private sector, a mainland peer-to-peer lender said. (link.reuters.com/weh48v)

-- China Vanke, the mainland's largest developer by sales, is eyeing equity stakes in the property arms of state-owned enterprises and exploring other sectors such as logistics, chief executive Yu Liang said. (link.reuters.com/cuh48v)

THE STANDARD

-- The auction house at the center of a missing Chinese ink painting that sold for HK$28.75 million ($3.71 million) has asked police to drop the case. Poly Auction said it will launch an investigation and assured that all auctioned items were insured and would be compensated according to Hong Kong's insurance laws. (link.reuters.com/duh48v)

-- Speculation mounted that China State Shipbuilding Corporation will inject fresh assets into Guangzhou Shipyard International as part of the restructuring of the mainland shipping industry. (link.reuters.com/fuh48v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- The proportion of online consumption in China increased to about 8 percent of total retail sales last year from 6 percent in 2012, and the ratio is expected to continue rising in 2014, and may surpass the United States to become the second after South Korea, according to investment bank UBS.

