SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Beijing has left the door open on the possibility of a
pan-democrat being allowed to run for chief executive in 2017.
But there is no possibility of public nomination of candidates,
Hong Kong's lawmakers were told during a meeting with senior
mainland officials in Shanghai. (link.reuters.com/zab58v)
-- The United States looks set to reintroduce annual reports
to Congress on political developments in Hong Kong following a
plea by the Democratic Party's founding chairman Martin Lee
Chu-ming. (link.reuters.com/ceb58v)
-- Hong Kong's financial services minister has warned market
players not to expect the quota under the proposed cross-border
stock trading scheme to be increased after it is filled, despite
complaints that the cap is too low. (link.reuters.com/deb58v)
THE STANDARD
-- Both primary and secondary home market sales improved
slightly during the weekend. The leader was Cheung Kong Holdings
with its final batch of flats -- all 402 homes -- at
Trinity Towers, sold in two weeks. (link.reuters.com/heb58v)
-- Wing Tai Properties expects to invest up to
HK$710 million in developing the most expensive residential plot
in Hong Kong's Sai Wan Ho. (link.reuters.com/meb58v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- Media services group SMI Culture Group Holdings Ltd
said it planned to invest in making 8 to 10 movies
this year. One of the movies it has invested in -- American
Dreams in China -- recorded 539 million yuan in box office
receipts on the mainland.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- CITIC Pacific, which is expected to announce
details of its acquisition of parent assets on April 16, may
issue new shares and obtain a syndicated loan to raise capital
to finance the deal, according to market sources. Sovereign
funds, such as Temasek, may be introduced as strategic
investors, they added.
