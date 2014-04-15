HONG KONG, April 15 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Department of Justice in Hong Kong decided almost 10 years ago it no longer had enough evidence to prosecute fugitive Oriental Daily News co-founder Ma Sik-chun on drug charges, it emerged as a judge refused to revoke an arrest warrant issued more than 30 years ago. (link.reuters.com/nuj58v)

-- The corruption investigation into Shen Weichen, the former head of the China Association for Science and Technology, suggests the top leadership's anti-graft campaign is targeting officials with connections to the coal-producing province of Shanxi, according to analysts and political observers. (link.reuters.com/puj58v)

-- The "through-train" scheme to allow mutual stock trading between Hong Kong and Shanghai marks the mainland's latest effort to open up its capital account, yet market watchers doubt whether the country is ready for a safe opening. (link.reuters.com/quj58v)

THE STANDARD

-- Nearly five million people are expected to pass through Hong Kong during the Easter holiday, a 9.7 percent surge from the same period last year. Additional staff will be deployed to man various control points from Thursday to Monday, an Immigration Department spokesman said. (link.reuters.com/tuj58v)

-- Hong Kong's pan-democrats say they are prepared to meet again with Beijing officials in the next two months to discuss political reforms. (link.reuters.com/zuj58v)

-- Public officials on the mainland are running scared in the wake of a new directive to local authorities strongly discouraging them from hosting feasts. A source close to Guangzhou authorities said the latest directive arrived in the past few days. (link.reuters.com/byj58v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Satellite communication application solutions provider China All Access Holdings plans to sell 144 million new shares in a share placement, raising up to HK$469 million ($60.49 million), according to a term sheet.

-- Chow Tai Fook Enterprises' chairman Henry Cheng, who is also the chief of New World Development, said earnings from the family's gaming investment will be used for charity and to reinvest in the Hong Kong community.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Construction Industry Council said Hong Kong may need to import about 10,000 experienced workers in the next four years to tackle the city's labour shortage problem in the construction industry.

