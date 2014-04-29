HONG KONG, April 29 These are some of the
SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
-- Friends of outspoken mainland political analyst and
journalist Gao Yu expressed concern about her whereabouts after
she failed to turn up at a low-key gathering to commemorate an
event that led to the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in
Tiananmen Square 25 years ago. (link.reuters.com/zej88v)
-- Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange was ordered by a court to
be wound up while more details on its embarrassing collapse last
year may come out in a hearing on May 27 when its founding
chairman and former executive councillor Barry Cheung Chun-yuen
would need to show up in court. (link.reuters.com/cuj88v)
-- Internet search giant Baidu, smartphone brand
Xiaomi and Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft have agreed to
subscribe with Cheetah Mobile, the security software company
that plans to raise about $200 million in its initial public
offering in the United States. (link.reuters.com/guj88v)
THE STANDARD
-- Mainland media are weighing in on the 'pee-poo' war of
words, saying it's wrong for parents to allow children to
relieve themselves in public. Xinhua News Agency said
mainlanders should follow the customs of the places they visit.
(link.reuters.com/fuj88v)
-- Only three local property giants moved with bids on
Monday to build the fourth phase of Lohas Park, the development
for the MTR Corp in Tseung Kwan O as the district now
has many flats available. (link.reuters.com/juj88v)
-- Hong Kong retail investors are unlikely to welcome
upcoming sovereign bond issues from China with the same
enthusiasm as in the past, analysts said. Yuan's recent
depreciation versus the US dollar and higher deposit interest
rates offered by Hong Kong banks will dampen the welcome, they
said. (link.reuters.com/nuj88v)
HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL
-- China's Ministry of Finance said it will issue 28 billion
yuan ($4.48 billion) worth of offshore yuan bonds in Hong Kong
this year, the largest amount so far since the first launch in
2009.
HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES
-- Ports operator Qingdao Port Group, which is expected to
undergo a listing hearing in Hong Kong on Wednesday, is set to
raise about HK$3.9 billion ($503.01 million) in its initial
public offering.
MING PAO DAILY NEWS
-- China's smartphone brand Xiaomi has seen its valuation
increase 40 times to $10 billion as of August 2013, from $250
million by end of 2010, as its sales of affordable high
performance smartphone handsets picked up during the period.
($1 = 6.2530 Chinese Yuan)
($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong Dollars)
