HONG KONG May 7 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- A 49-year-old man in Sichuan died of H5N6 bird flu in the first known human infection of the strain in the world. (link.reuters.com/nyc29v)

-- Reforming the board and clarifying the mission of the MTR Corporation will help the government reassert control over the rail company after a delay to the high-speed rail link exposed its weak oversight, transport and management experts say. (link.reuters.com/pyc29v)

-- Disappointed by poor sales during the May Day holiday, mainland developers are expected to deepen their price cuts in a bid to reverse market sentiment as there is no sign of any relaxation in China mortgage policies. (link.reuters.com/ryc29v)

THE STANDARD

-- Tencent has attracted 80 billion yuan ($12.85 billion) for its wealth management product Licaitong in less than four months since its launch, taking its daily inflow to 727 million yuan. This lags behind rival Alibaba's Yuebao platform, which had pulled in an accumulated 541.3 billion yuan by March 31. (link.reuters.com/syc29v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- A corruption case involving senior management of Sun Hung Kai Properties and a former top Hong Kong government official is set to go to trial in High Court on Thursday. The trial is expected to run for 70 days.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd, the parent of Hong Kong-listed Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd, is planning a listing in China's A share market, raising about 20 billion yuan ($3.21 billion), according to market estimates.

($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan)