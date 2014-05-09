HONG KONG May 9 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- MTR chief executive Jay Walder will leave his job after his contract ends next year, the company announced, as the Hong Kong government said it would appoint more directors to the board to strengthen its role in the firm. (link.reuters.com/gyr29v)

-- "Tens of billions" of dollars in infrastructure will be needed to realise the government's plan to have 30 percent of Hong Kong's power imported from the mainland by 2023, says CLP chief executive Richard Lancaster. (link.reuters.com/kyr29v)

-- Bank of China has returned to the market to raise funds and is marketing its first euro-zone-listed, yuan-denominated bond to be traded in Luxembourg. (link.reuters.com/jyr29v)

THE STANDARD

-- Hongkongers are too busy to fall in love, says a survey commissioned by Hong Kong Matchmakers. Some 39 percent of men and 30 percent of women said their busy lifestyles left them little time for holding hands, whispering sweet nothings or gazing into each other's eyes. (link.reuters.com/myr29v)

-- Recent disappointing retail sales may prompt the Hong Kong government to delay reviewing the individual traveller scheme, Bank of America said in a report. (link.reuters.com/nyr29v)

-- The "Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect" scheme can be terminated if "there is panic sale under drastic conditions," said Bryan Chan Ping-keung, co-head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing equities, fixed income and currency business. (link.reuters.com/pyr29v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Cleaning and waste treatment services provider Baguio Group is set to offer its shares at between HK$0.80 and HK$1.20 each in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, to raise up to HK$120 million ($15.48 million), according to market sources.

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings said it has agreed to buy a prime site in Kuala Lumpur for HK$1.07 billion ($138.03 million).

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Three Hong Kong students were arrested in Shenzhen for bringing in Google Glass without a declaration, according to various mainland media reports. Google Glass can sell for as much as HK$25,000 ($3,200) each in the mainland, according to Hong Kong suppliers.

-- HKT Trust chairman Richard Li said the company will increase dividend payout in the short to medium run on completion of acquisition of mobile services operator CSL.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sunil Nair)