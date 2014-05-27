May 27 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- After an unprecedented protest in Macau on Sunday, a controversial bill to give generous retirement packages to the outgoing chief executive and ministers will be put on hold. (link.reuters.com/fyd69v)

-- Birmingham International Holdings, the investment firm of jailed businessman Carson Yeung Ka-sing, announced it had received a non-binding offer from a third party in relation to a possible acquisition of a 24 percent interest in Birmingham City Football Club. (link.reuters.com/gyd69v)

-- Hong Kong financial institutions with mainland affiliates are hoping Beijing signs an agreement with Washington soon on a new U.S. tax disclosure law, because of concerns mainland financial institutions will otherwise find it difficult, if not impossible, to comply with the new law. (ink.reuters.com/hyd69v)

THE STANDARD

-- A nine-member jury has been selected for the long-awaited corruption case against former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan and Sun Hung Kai Properties co-chairmen Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong and Raymond Kwok Ping-luen in the High Court. (link.reuters.com/myd69v)

-- Hong Kong Television Network will launch its planned e-shopping platform by Christmas, offering 500,000 products, including past TV programs produced by the station. (link.reuters.com/pyd69v)

-- Authorities have expressed concern about the reported malpractice of real estate agents to offer loans to buyers in order to boost registration numbers for new flats. The Estate Agents Authority said it is currently following up on a case about agents reportedly making loans to buyers while promoting City Point - a project of Cheung Kong Holdings. (link.reuters.com/syd69v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China's Henan-based brokerage Central China Securities is set to kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong next month, raising up to HK$2.34 billion ($301.8 million), according to market sources.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hang Seng Bank has appointed Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of New World Development, as an independent non-executive director.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anand Basu)