June 4 These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- More than 1,300 rich mainland Chinese have joined a lawsuit against Canada's immigration authorities in a last-ditch attempt to escape Ottawa's decision to shut down its millionaire migrant scheme and terminate tens of thousands of applications. (link.reuters.com/sez79v)

-- Hong Kong's retail sales in April dropped the sharpest in five years, adding fuel to the controversial debate on curbing mainland tourist numbers. Consumption fell 9.8 percent year-on-year to HK$38.8 billion ($5.00 billion), or 9.5 percent in volume, the Census and Statistics Department said. It was the third month in a row the figures had declined. (link.reuters.com/vez79v)

-- Hong Kong Airlines has been hit by an "alarming" tide of resignations with about 35 pilots quitting in the past six months, sources say. The resignations leave the airline with about 250 pilots to fly its 22 aircraft, sources said. Cathay Pacific has more than 2,900 pilots to fly about 140 aircraft. (link.reuters.com/zez79v)

THE STANDARD

-- At least 10 companies will list on the local stock exchange this month, aiming to tap a total of HK$24.3 billion ($3.13 billion). Among them is Chanjet, a spin-off of Shanghai- listed Yonyou Software and starts taking investor orders soon for its HK$1 billion float this month, a market source said. (link.reuters.com/cuz79v)

-- Tencent Holdings is now allowing users of its instant messaging service WeChat to sell goods online and thereby challenging rival Alibaba's e-commerce platform Taobao. (link.reuters.com/huz79v)

-- The MTR Corp's Sha Tin to Central Link could be delayed for at least five months, following the discovery of ancient relics at the site. (link.reuters.com/juz79v)

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Hong Kong-based healthy drink producer Hung Fook Tong is set to raise up to HK$500 million ($64.5 million) from an initial public offering in the city to fund retail network expansion, according to market sources.

-- Fast food chain operator Cafe De Coral Holdings Ltd said it would make a further impairment provision on the whole or part of the remaining carrying value of the goodwill for its North America operation Manchu WOK for the year ended March 2014.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- NetDragon Websoft Inc said it would buy online-to-offline mobile marketing developer Cherrypicks International Holdings Ltd for $30.5 million, in a deal to be settled partly by cash and by an issue of new shares.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong Dollars) (Compiled by Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand Basu)